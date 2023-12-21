SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LZB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 19,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.13.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

