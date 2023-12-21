SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ArcBest by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ArcBest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in ArcBest by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ArcBest by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,201. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.74. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.47.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARCB

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.