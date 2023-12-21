SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,369 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 2.1% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 89,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $874.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.37. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLCA

About U.S. Silica

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.