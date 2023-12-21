SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,369 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 2.1% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Silica Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 89,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $874.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.37. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SLCA
About U.S. Silica
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Silica
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- RV stocks: A comfortable way to ride falling interest rates
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Why Micron’s 2024 could be its best year ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.