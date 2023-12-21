SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $770,000 Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Quanex Building Products worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,584,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 70,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 162,588 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 0.2 %

NX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. 7,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $35.03.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quanex Building Products

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $753,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.