SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $773,000 Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE BCC traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.90. 12,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.58. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $126.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

