SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,852 Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ZEUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Olympic Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

ZEUS stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.39. 3,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.77. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $526.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

