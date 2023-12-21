SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Guess? worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Guess? stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.06. 30,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,300. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.84. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at Guess?

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,231,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,971,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GES. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Guess? in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GES

Guess? Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.