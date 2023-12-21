SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 59,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Laureate Education accounts for about 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Price Performance

LAUR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 31,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,840. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.67. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.14 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $1,389,513.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,751,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,658,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 897,233 shares of company stock worth $11,768,314. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laureate Education

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.