SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 156.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $176,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $176,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $401,763.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 392,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,983,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,632 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Performance

NYSE:CAL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Further Reading

