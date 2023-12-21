Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Matson accounts for 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Matson by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MATX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,631. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $109.63.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

