Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Shares Acquired by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned about 2.38% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,128,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,170,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $836,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 148.5% during the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSE stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.81. 4,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.