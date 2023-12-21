PineStone Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,495,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 342,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
WH stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 67,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,630. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
- How to Invest in Social Media
- RV stocks: A comfortable way to ride falling interest rates
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why Micron’s 2024 could be its best year ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.