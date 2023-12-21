PineStone Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,495,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 342,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 67,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,630. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

