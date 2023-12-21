PineStone Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Exponent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,172. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

