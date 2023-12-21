PineStone Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 66,898 National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of National Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in National Research by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Research in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in National Research by 675.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in National Research by 154.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 147.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

NRC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.43. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $71,900.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,244,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,621,348.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,519. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

