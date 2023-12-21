VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Holdings Raised by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 2.4% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,370,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after buying an additional 336,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after buying an additional 1,459,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,850,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after buying an additional 621,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 244,935 shares during the period.
HYD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 689,405 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18.
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
