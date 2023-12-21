Retirement Solution Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,562,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,263 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,192,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,055,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 382,272 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DISV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.09. 358,897 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

