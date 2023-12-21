PineStone Asset Management Inc. Has $488.22 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135,463 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 7.0% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $488,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $383.65. The company had a trading volume of 112,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.28. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

