PineStone Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.51 Million in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of WD-40 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in WD-40 by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $235.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,297. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $158.60 and a twelve month high of $245.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

