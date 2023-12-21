PineStone Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Medpace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $306.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,882. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $310.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.24.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131 over the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

