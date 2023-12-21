Retirement Solution Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Retirement Solution Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 216,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,451. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $20.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
