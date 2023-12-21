PineStone Asset Management Inc. Has $215.66 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790,892 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up about 3.1% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Carrier Global worth $215,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CARR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 180,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,140. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.