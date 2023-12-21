Veery Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Veery Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

