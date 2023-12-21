Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Target were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $137.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.