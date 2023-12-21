Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 190.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.