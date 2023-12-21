Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EFA opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.