Peoples Financial Services CORP. Trims Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 128,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 94,309 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 760,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of VOD opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

