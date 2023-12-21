Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 1,563 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,892.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $73.14 on Thursday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

