HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $215.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $170.80 and a 1-year high of $219.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

