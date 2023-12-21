Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OII. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,868.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

