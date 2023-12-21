Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 99,036.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,287 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,421,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

