QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $142.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $143.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

