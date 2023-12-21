Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 931 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 68,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 12,313,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stellantis Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stellantis stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

