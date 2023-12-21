HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.99. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

