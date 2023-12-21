HB Wealth Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,654 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

