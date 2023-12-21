General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $271,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GD opened at $249.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.88. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

