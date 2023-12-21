Veery Capital LLC Sells 4,643 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Veery Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.80. 1,208,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,758,023. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.15.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

