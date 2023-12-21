Veery Capital LLC Sells 3,149 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Veery Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.03. 500,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.