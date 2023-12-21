First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 195,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,724,000.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 35,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,964. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

