OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,450 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,369,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,816,000 after purchasing an additional 404,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.71. 191,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

