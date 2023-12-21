OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $545,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.14. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $243.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

