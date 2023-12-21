OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after buying an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after acquiring an additional 436,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,658,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $538.52. 22,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $515.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

