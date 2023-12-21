OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $477,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,104,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,711,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after buying an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE traded up $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $880.29. 8,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,826. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $713.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.04. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $470.00 and a 52-week high of $891.36.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $16.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

