OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 230,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 41,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34,059 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 156,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. 13,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,806. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAND. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

