iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 119,205 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

