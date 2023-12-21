OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,911 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,947. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

