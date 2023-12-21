Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after acquiring an additional 906,916 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $268.13 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.66 and a 200 day moving average of $285.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

