American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.0% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $182.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.56. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $185.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

