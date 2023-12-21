Collective Family Office LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,999,000 after buying an additional 1,689,428 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,594,000 after purchasing an additional 455,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,869,000 after purchasing an additional 210,213 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,174,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $89.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

