Collective Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.5% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,019,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,883,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $78.02.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.