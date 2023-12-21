Collective Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 518.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $99.71 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

